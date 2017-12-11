Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’re playing well’ insists Ferguson despite Oxford disappointment

Have your say

Darren Ferguson refused to be too critical of his side following their gut-wrenching defeat at Oxford United.

Rovers conceded a 96th minute goal to slip to a 1-0 defeat in a game in which they dominated for long periods.

Ferguson was delighted with the intensity of his side as they continued the strong pressing game they implemented in the win over Scunthorpe United the week before.

“We pressed them really well and we knew we’d get opportunities to do that with the way Oxford play,” Ferguson said.

“I thought our pressing was excellent and they couldn’t handle that. We kept winning the ball high up the pitch.

“We’re a fit team and we want to play with that intensity.

“It was just a real sore one to take.”

“We’re playing well at the moment and we’ve been unfortunate,” he added

“The Wigan game, you can take out of the last ten, because we were well-beaten by a very good team.

“But apart from that the level of performance has been much better.

“I saw some good stuff. We didn’t score but we had good chances and we created chances.

“If we get performances like that, I’d imagine we’d win games.”

One point the Rovers boss did highlight was the need to take chances when they come.

And he was furious with referee Sebastian Stockbridge for allowing added time to continue well beyond the initial three minutes which were signalled.

“I felt Tommy Rowe should have scored,” he said. “I know he hit the post and you’re hoping the ball rolls in then but it came back.

“He had another good shot and John Marquis had a great chance in the first half.

“Some of the stuff we played was very good.

“Unfortunately the officials have let us down. Their performance was not good enough.”