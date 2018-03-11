Doncaster Rovers: We answered the doubters says Ferguson

Darren Ferguson felt his Doncaster Rovers side answered a few questions as they held on for a point at Southend United on Saturday.

Rovers were well worth a point but came under a lot of pressure in the late stages and in injury time in particular.

Fresh from added time disappointment in the derby with Rotherham United, Rovers showed good character to show they possess the right sort of resolve to hold on later in a game.

“They toughed it out,” Ferguson told The Star.

“As it’s getting late, what happened in the last game we played, it’s on everyone’s minds.

“I’m sure it was on the fans’ - and it was a great turn out from them, I thought they were excellent.

“But we toughed it out to see it through.

“The boy Wordsworth had a chance but put it over the bar and it would have been cruel had they scored.

“These things do go through your mind but you have to see it through.”

Rovers will today check on the fitness of defender Craig Alcock, who withdrew from the starting XI just before kick-off on Saturday.

Alcock had been carrying a groin problem through the week but had expected to be fit enough to play, only to aggravate the injury in the warm-up and be replaced by Matty Blair.

Ferguson revealed Andy Boyle was close to featuring as he recovers from a groin injury of his own but was not risked.