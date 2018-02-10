Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic: Team news

Doncaster Rovers have made one change for their clash with Charlton Athletic

Niall Mason returns to the starting XI at left back, in place of Tyler Garratt who drops to the bench.

James Coppinger will make his 500th Football League appearance for Rovers as he starts at the tip of the midfield diamond.

Charlton have made two changes from their 3-2 defeat to Oxford United with Ben Reeves and Patrick Bauer coming into the side in place of Harry Lennon and Stephy Mavididi

Rovers: Lawlor, Blair, Boyle, Anderson, Mason, Houghton, Whiteman, Rowe, Coppinger, Beestin, Marquis. Subs: Marosi, Alcock, Garratt, McCullough, Kongolo, Kiwomya, May.

Charlton: Amos, Bauer, DaSilva, Forster-Caskey, Fosu, Kashi, Konsa, Magennis, Marshall, Reeves, Solly. Subs: Phillips, Jackson, Ajose, KaiKai, Aribo, Lennon, Zyro.

Referee: Mark Heywood (West Yorkshire)