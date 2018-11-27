Doncaster Rovers: Update on Joe Wright return

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright is set to return to training on the grass at Cantley Park this week, Grant McCann has revealed.

Wright has been out of action for a month with an ankle injury suffered in a training ground collision with Andy Butler.

The 24-year-old has been wearing a protective boot since the injury which is set to be removed as he begins fitness work this week.

And boss McCann hopes the centre half will be able to join in full training for much of December.

“Joe Wright should be back on the grass this week,” McCann said.

“I don't want to give a timescale of when he'll be back in with us. He shouldn't be too long

“ We're hoping we can have him for almost the whole of December.”

McCann also revealed Tommy Rowe is now strong enough to start matches after completing his recover from a hamstring injury which kept him out for ten weeks.

Rowe has been used as a substitute in Rovers’ last three matches.