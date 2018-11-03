Doncaster Rovers: Update on Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor injuries

Grant McCann has refused to put a timeline on the return to fitness of Doncaster Rovers duo Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor after confirming their respective injuries.

Both Wright and Lawlor missed Saturday’s defeat at Charlton Athletic and McCann revealed he will not know until next week how serious both injuries are.

Centre half Wright damaged his ankle in a training ground collision with Andy Butler which saw him immediately ruled out of action.

And goalkeeper Lawlor has been suffering from a groin issue which saw him ruled out of Saturday’s game at late notice.

“Joe picked up an injury in training on Tuesday,” McCann said.

“We’re waiting to hear back from a radiologist he’s going to see on Monday.

“We’re not quite sure how long it’ll be.

“It’s his ankle. Buts landed on him in training which is never a good thing.

“It was one of those things, just a contact thing in training.

“I won’t know any more until Monday.

“Ian Lawlor has got sportsman's groin. It’ll be the early part of the week before we know any more from him.”

READ MORE

Charlton Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 0

Goals conceded were ‘unacceptable’ – Grant McCann

Player ratings from defeat at Charlton Atheltic