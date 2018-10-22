Doncaster Rovers: Update on Herbie Kane and John Marquis ahead of Sunderland clash

Herbie Kane is a doubt to feature in Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

The on loan Liverpool midfielder was withdrawn after an hour of Saturday’s draw with Gillingham after suffering a dead leg.

While he has shown improvement over the weekend, McCann says it is touch and go whether Kane will feature against the Black Cats at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

“He is a doubt,” McCann said.

“He’s feeling better today so we'll give him a bit more time to see how he goes.”

One player almost certain to feature is John Marquis who is showing no ill effects after taking a hefty whack with the ball on Saturday.

Marquis was seen spitting blood on the sidelines and was checked over by the club doctor before finishing the game.

And McCann says the striker is fine.

He said: “He trained today and he's fine.

“I spoke to John on Sunday and he was a bit sore but fine.

“He's the leading goalscorer in the league, he's not going to miss any games.

“When he went to press the goalkeeper the ball hit him in the lung area, his rib cage.

“I think it just triggered something for him to spit some blood but he's fine.”

Danny Amos is also available for Rovers after missing Saturday’s draw due to a sickness bug.

Amos had been away on international duty with Northern Ireland U21s in the build-up to the game and was ill when he reported back.

McCann said: “Danny has sickness and diarrhoea which is why he wasn't involved at the weekend.

“I know what it's like when you've been on those international breaks, you're eating three or four times a day and you can lose a bit of fitness, especially when you haven't played.

“The training is probably not as intense as what we do because that is the way it is with international camps.

“He felt ill on Friday but he's come in today and trained.”