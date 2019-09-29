Doncaster Rovers: Update on attacking options after Niall Ennis injury

Niall Ennis

A lack of depth in the club's attacking ranks looked set to be exposed when Niall Ennis was forced off with a hamstring injury during the draw at Coventry City at the weekend.

But not only is Moore hopeful that Ennis will be fit enough for an immediate return, he revealed Kazaiah Sterling is likely to be available for selection also after recovering from a severe dead leg.

"Let's get Kaz back in training on Monday and see how his week goes in terms of his build-up," Moore said.

"Hopefully we get Niall back in next week as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm hopeful Kaz will have a good week of training, a solid week. Then we can assess him for the game on Saturday.

"I'm very hopeful he will be fit to be with the squad for next week.

"And we're hopeful Niall will be available and we'll have two there in that striker department."

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sterling suffered a dead leg in the win over Rotherham United on September 7 which has proved difficult to shake off.

He returned to training late last week and is expected to progress quickly over the next few days.

Should both Sterling and Wolves loanee Ennis be ruled out on Portsmouth's trip to the Keepmoat, Kieran Sadlier will likely play as the lone striker, as he did at the start of the campaign.

"It's not Kieran's natural position but he can play up there," Moore said.

"Hopefully Niall will be fit, hopefully Kaz will be fit and we'll have two."If not, we know we've got someone in Sads that can deputise in that position and play it.

"I'm hopeful both players will be there or thereabout for next week's game."

On the prospect of exploring the free agent market for attacking editions over the next few days, Moore said: "I'm not going to say no. We're always very hopeful.