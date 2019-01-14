Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe confident in promotion credentials

Captain Tommy Rowe believes the performance during the first half of the season is enough evidence that Doncaster Rovers can finish in League One’s top six.

Rovers suffered a setback last weekend after throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Wycombe Wanderers.

Rowe says it is now time for the squad to respond and show exactly why their promotion credentials should be taken seriously.

“We will learn from that game,” Rowe said.

“We're bitterly disappointed with what happened because we have very high aspirations for this season. We think it's a season the fans can be excited for too.

“As a group I think you've seen over the course of the season and going into the New Year, what we're capable of.

“Saturday is tinged with disappointment because another win could put us where we want to go.

“We're not there yet but I think we will be if we continue in the fashion we have done.

“There's a long way to go and we've got to stay level-headed.

“These next few games will be crucial for us getting back into form.”

Rowe netted his third goal of the season to put Rovers two up at Adams Park with 20 minutes to go.

But he insists what followed, with Wycombe turning the game on its head, means there was no satisfaction in finding the net.

“Any individual accolades can be pushed to one side when we get a result like that,” he said.

“I was happy to get on and do a bit of running but ultimately, being a midfielder, we could have probably done a little bit more to prevent their goals.

“It's one I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group and we'll look to put it right.”