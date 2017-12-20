Doncaster Rovers to wear one-off blue strip against Northampton to support CALM

Doncaster Rovers will be the boys in blue against Northampton Town on Boxing Day.

They will sport a one-off light blue kit (pictured back page) to raise awareness of the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The shirts will then be auctioned off to raise money for the charity.

CALM are one of Rovers’ four charity partners for 2017-18.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: “Working with partners like Virgin Trains and Doncaster Rovers enables us to reach people through the beautiful game and spread our important message: that it is okay for men on the pitch, men in the stands and men in everyday life to ask for help.

“CALM has a helpline and web chat for men in crisis and works to tackle outdated stereotypes that prevent men from seeking support when they need it.

“We’d like to thank Doncaster Rovers Football Club and Virgin Trains for their support in raising awareness as well as providing us vital funds to continue to help prevent male suicide in the UK.”

The club shop will stock 150 limited edition replica shirts from Boxing Day.

Supporters who book their seat for the Northampton match online before Christmas Day using the code CALM17 will see £5 of their ticket price go to the charity.

Phillip Peacock, brands partnership manager for Virgin Trains East Coast, said: “We’re delighted Rovers can support our charity partner CALM. Mental health is such an important aspect of what we do, which was a big driver in our decision to support CALM.

“Doncaster Rovers have recognised the importance of this partnership and have kindly worked with us to create this fantastic kit. We’re hoping we raise lots of money for CALM, as well as increase awareness of the great work that they do.”

Andrew Whitham, head of commercial for Club Doncaster, added: “I’m really pleased we can use our position as a community leader to help raise awareness and money for such a great charity.

“This is yet another sign of how our partnership with Virgin Trains has really flourished as the season has progressed. I’d also like to thank our kit suppliers FBT for their help in producing the unique shirts for us.”