Doncaster Rovers to visit non-league opposition in FA Cup first round

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away at non-league Chorley in the first round of the FA Cup.
Rovers will visit the Lancashire outfit on the weekend of November 9.
Chorley currently sit top of National League North with an unbeaten record in the league so far this season.
They beat Barrow 3-2 to book their place in the FA Cup first round after coming back from two goals down.
The Magpies are managed by Jamie Vermiglio, who succeeded former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Jansen in the post in the summer.
Vermiglio’s association with the club goes back to 2003 and, barring a three year stint between 2006 and 2009, he has been with them ever since, first as a player and then a coach.
First round draw in full:
Haringey v AFC Wimbledon
Maidstone Utd v Macclesfield
Ebbsfleet Utd v Cheltenham Town
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town v York City
Mansfield v Charlton Athletic
Torquay Utd v Woking
Scunthorpe Utd v Burton Albion
Port Vale v Sunderland
Aldershot Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v MK Dons
Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town
Bromley v Peterborough Utd
Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage
Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town
Lincoln City v Northampton
Barnet v Bristol Rovers
Yeovil v Stockport County
Bury v Dover Athletic
Gillingham v Hartlepool
Oxford Utd v Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
Accrington Stanley v Colchester Utd
Barnsley v Notts County
Shrewsbury v Salford City
Met Police v Newport
Walsall v Coventry City
Rochdale v Gateshead
Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors
Sutton Utd v Slough Town
Guiseley v Cambridge Utd
Exeter City v Blackpool
Luton Town v Wycombe
Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town
Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle
Southend Utd v Crawley Town
Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth
Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham