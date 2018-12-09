Grant McCann believes his Doncaster Rovers side were as ruthless as they have been all season in sweeping aside Bristol Rovers.

But the Rovers boss also believes there is still plenty of room for improvement in his side.

Rovers showed a real clinical edge to blitz struggling Bristol Rovers out of sight on Saturday with Mallik Wilks netting a brace while John Marquis and Tom Anderson also scoring.

McCann has regularly called on Rovers to show their ruthless edge this term and they certainly delivered at the Memorial Stadium.

“I think it was our most ruthless,” McCann said.

“I think we can be more ruthless though and I said that to them at half time.

“I said the reason we were conceding chances was because the last little bits around the edge of their box have to be better. We have to control it better.

“I think there was a period about 15 or 20 minutes into the second half when we must have had 20-odd passes and created a chance.

“That’s what I’m talking about – not giving up the ball in attacking areas so easily. Guess what, if you lose it you have to run all the way back to your goal.

“I think we did that a lot better in the second half.”

McCann hailed the ‘confidence with arrogance’ in his side’s attacking and possession play.

But he pointed to defensive strength as the real foundation for what was created further up the pitch.

He said: “It comes from defending well and defending set plays well, which we did again.

“The pace we’ve got in the team to break, and playing through the transitions which we’ve spoken about a lot, is massive for us.

“It was great to get the composure at the end of it like Mallik showed with his second.”

McCann confirmed Niall Mason will be out for four to six weeks with a damaged toe.