Doncaster Rovers take up extension in Danny Amos deal

Doncaster Rovers have taken up the option of an additional year in the contract of Academy graduate Danny Amos.

Boss Grant McCann has been greatly impressed by the improvement of the 18-year-old left back, whose first professional deal had been due to expire in the summer of 2019.

Sheffield-born Amos has made two appearances for Rovers so far this season, with injury preventing him from making more starts in the Checkatrade Trophy as initially planned.

He started two of the final three matches of last season, demonstrating excellent maturity and confidence.

His solitary start this term, in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Notts County, saw him show real attacking threat, particularly with an array of dangerous crosses from which Rovers should have capitalised.

The extension has cemented Amos’ future at the Keepmoat until June 2020.

The agreement with Amos reduces the number of players out of contract with Rovers next summer to 21.