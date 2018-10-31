Doncaster Rovers: Start as you finish, demands Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers must start like how they finished when they go to Charlton Athletic this weekend.

So says boss Grant McCann after seeing his side start slowly at Coventry City on Saturday before improving after the break.

Rovers continued their recent trend of going behind in games and trailed 2-0 at half time for the third time in recent weeks.

McCann’s men have gone behind in five of their last six games and subsequently won just four points from the last 18 available.

“We put it down to experience,” said McCann reflecting on the defeat to the Sky Blues.

“We know we can’t start games like that and give teams two-goal starts on us.

“Because you’ve seen the way we played in the second half. If we can start starting games like that then, in my opinion, we’ll be hard to stop.

“I said to the boys after the game that what you’ve shown me in that second half is enough to get out of this league.

“We know we have to be better starting games.

“We can’t keep giving teams a goal start or a two-goal start against us.”

McCann admitted after his side’s 2-1 defeat at the Ricoh Arena that he had picked the wrong team.

“They worked harder than us, they pressed better than us [in the first half],” said McCann.

“They weren’t better on the ball than us. Football-wise they weren’t better than us.

“I take responsibility for that. I set the team up and I pick the team.

“I told the boys that after the game. I won’t shirk responsibility.”

Rovers have slipped to eighth in League One although they are still only two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Charlton are in similar form having lost three of their last five league games.

The Addicks’ solitary league victory in October came at home to promotion-chasing Barnsley.