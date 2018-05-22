Doncaster Rovers snap up highly-rated youngster as second summer signing

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of highly-rated youngster Max Watters on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old forward has joined from Bostick League Division One South side Ashford United and has been snapped up as one for the future.

Watters impressed during a trial period with Rovers earlier this year to follow in the footsteps of Alfie May and Alfie Beestin as players snapped up by the club from non-league outfits.

“I’m over the moon,” Watters said.

“It’s always been an aim of mine to try and get a contract in the EFL so now it’s about working hard to keep improving.

“It’s such a friendly club and when I came here on trial they couldn’t have done anymore for me.

“The squad were really welcoming from my first day.

“I noticed the manager likes to give young players a chance.

“Hopefully I’ve made my mark with the coaching staff to show them what I’m capable of.”

Former England Schoolboy international Watters is blessed with plenty of pace and can operate either on the wing or behind the strikers.

Meanwhile, Andy Williams has joined League Two side Northampton Town following his release by Rovers.

“I had a frustrating season with injury last season with Doncaster but generally I have been really fit throughout my career,” the 31-year-old said.

“I can’t wait for pre-season to start so I can put the frustration of last season behind me.

“I am fully fit and have been for a while and am desperate to get going.”

Williams has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields.