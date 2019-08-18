Doncaster Rovers: Smiling Darren Moore on the number nine shirt remaining vacant

Darren Moore. Picture: Marie Caley

Rovers completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kazaiah Sterling on a season-long loan on Friday.

The 20-year-old – who made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town – was handed the number 14 shirt at Rovers.

And with the number nine shirt remaining vacant since John Marquis' departure to Portsmouth, speculation is growing that Moore has yet to complete his search for attacking options.

When pushed on the issue, a broad grin spread across his face with the Rovers boss offering only that he will continue to assess the market until the transfer window closes on September 2.

“We’re still out there in the market looking,” Moore said. “We’re still out there trying to search and we’ll see where it goes.

“We’re still looking to see if it is possible to add another.

“Kazaiah was one that we were after that we finally managed to get.

“But we are trying to see if we can continue to strengthen because the window is still open.

“We’ll assess the squad, we’ll have a look again and the work continues.”

Moore has spoken previously of his desire to add to both his defensive and midfield ranks before the closing of the window.

With Alex Baptiste sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a ruptured Achilles, a defensive addition is likely to be a top priority for the Rovers boss.

But he refuses to make public how many signings he is keen to make in the next two weeks.

“We’ll have a look when the transfer window shuts because that is when whatever we have got, we have got,” Moore said.

“While ever it is still open, I keep saying, if the right player becomes available and it’s right for Doncaster Rovers and we can get them in, we’ll do everything we can to get them in.