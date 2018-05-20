Doncaster Rovers: Signing was a ‘no-brainer’ as Anderson ends long Burnley association

Have your say

Tom Anderson insists it was a ‘no-brainer’ that Doncaster Rovers would be the club of his choice after ending his 16-year association with Burnley.

The centre half converted his loan move to the Keepmoat into a permanent one on Thursday as he signed a two-year deal.

While admitting saying goodbye to his hometown club – who he has represented since the age of eight – was difficult, the 24-year-old said he had no hesitation joining Rovers.

“It was a tough decision to come away from Burnley,” Anderson said.

“I’m from there, a local lad, I’ve been there since I was eight.

“It was a big decision but in the end it was a no-brainer.

“I couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this and I was really happy that it came across.

“This is such a good club and I really enjoyed my time here on loan.

“I like working with the manager and his coaching staff, and everyone at the club.

“It just felt right when I was on loan.

“The manager is great. The coaching staff is brilliant when I worked with them.

“It’s a great bunch of lads and I got on really well with a lot of them.

“I was delighted when they offered me a contract.

“It’s great to get it sorted and I can crack on.”

Anderson became Rovers’ first summer signing as he moved quickly to secure his future with his contract at Burnley set to expire next month.

He made seven appearances after joining on loan in January, with his playing time restricted after fracturing his cheekbone during February’s defeat at Rotherham United.

After cementing his employment status, Anderson is looking forward to getting started.

“I’m really happy to get it sorted so quickly,” he said.

“I can relax now and make sure I stay fit over the summer to be ready for pre-season.

“It’s important for players.

“I was out-of-contract with Burnley so if you’re going away it’s on your mind.

“But I got it out of the way and got everything sorted which is great for me.”

Another signing is set to follow for Rovers by Tuesday with the club ready to confirm the acquisition of a young forward.