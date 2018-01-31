Doncaster Rovers sign Premier League defender on loan

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of Burnley defender Tom Anderson on loan for the rest of the season.

Described as a no-nonsense defender, Anderson had been on loan at League Two side Port Vale but was recalled on Monday after Rovers expressed interest in signing him themselves.

He had signed a season long loan at Vale Park in August but Burnley held a recall clause during January.

Anderson made 24 appearances for the Valiants during his loan spell. He has also had time with Chesterfield and Carlisle United.

And he is confident of making the step up back to League One for the first time.

He said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'll give it my all.

"I try and dominate players in the air and do the basics of being a defender.

"I see this as another progression in my career.

"The manager was really good with me when we had a conversation about coming here.

"I know he has a reputation for developing young players so I'm looking forward to it."

Anderson is the second centre half to arrive on loan in as many days following the signing of Andy Boyle on loan from Preston North End on Tuesday.

Both Boyle and Anderson trained with the rest of the Rovers squad on Tuesday and will go into the squad for Saturday's trip to Portsmouth.

Anderson has made almost 100 appearances across League One and Two with 58 coming in the third tier with Chesterfield last season.