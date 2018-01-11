Doncaster Rovers sign Ben Whiteman on a permanent deal from Sheffield United

Doncaster Rovers have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Ben Whiteman from South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2021 after Rovers paid a 'six-figure sum' to United, whom he joined after leaving Manchester United's youth set-up.

And he said he was delighted to get the deal done quickly, turning his attention to Saturday's game with Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “I’m made up to have signed for this club permanently, we’ve managed to get it all sorted fairly quickly and my aim was always to get back here.

"I enjoyed my loan spell and that’s what made me want to come back, it was an easy decision to come back here once the offer went in.

“The aim was to get it done and dusted so that I could be a part of the game on Saturday, we’ve managed to do that and now I’m buzzing to get going again.”

Whiteman spent the first half of the season on loan at the Keepmoat but was recalled last week with the Blades suffering from a shortage of midfield options.

United have since signed Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans from Southend United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, which not only opened up the possibility of a return for Whiteman on loan, but also permanent.

With Rovers having failed to agree personal terms with Jordan Houghton after agreeing a deal for a permanent switch with Chelsea, they too were in a position to bring in Whiteman beyond the end of the campaign.

And they have snapped him up on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Whiteman is Rovers' top scorer having netted seven goals in his 30 appearances during his loan spell.

He said: “I’ve scored a few goals in my time here so I want to keep improving on that, I want to score as many as I can to help the team continue to climb the table.

“The manager has been great for me, he developed me and allowed me to express myself which was one of the biggest reasons why I came here in the first place.

“I’m looking for more of the same in terms of the performances we’ve been putting in, we’ve been on a good run recently and managed to pick up a few wins so hopefully we can keep that going.”