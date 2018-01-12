Doncaster Rovers: Sheffield United have sell-on clause in Ben Whiteman deal

Sheffield United do have a sell-on clause in the deal which took Ben Whiteman to Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers paid their South Yorkshire rivals an undisclosed six-figure sum to land the 21-year-old midfielder following his successful loan at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has since confirmed that his club stand to benefit financially if Rovers go on to sell Whiteman.

“Ben leaves with our best wishes and we hope he picks up from where he left off at Doncaster,” Wilder told United’s official website.

“It would be tough for him to get into our side at present given the strength we have in that area of the team, but should Ben’s career progress as we think it could, then, as a club, we’ve covered ourselves for the future in terms of a sell-on.”

The outlay on Whiteman, in terms of transfer fee, is one of the biggest from Rovers since they paid just over £1m to the Blades for Billy Sharp in 2010.

Theo Robinson arrived from Derby for around £150,000 in 2013, while Tommy Spurr is thought to have cost around £200,000 in 2011.

In terms of more recent signings, Rovers paid undisclosed fees for Sheffield United pair Andy Butler and Craig Alcock, Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and Hythe Town striker Alfie May.

Whiteman has scored seven times in 30 appearances for Rovers.