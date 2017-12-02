Doncaster Rovers ‘see themselves as equals’ to high flying FA Cup opponents Scunthorpe United - Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says Doncaster Rovers view themselves on par with their promotion-chasing neighbours and this weekend’s FA Cup opponents Scunthorpe United.

And he has urged his teammates to show what they can do on Sunday and book a potentially lucrative place in the third round of the world’s most famous knockout competition.

Rowe spent time on loan at Scunthorpe in late 2015 just prior to joining Rovers initially on a temporary basis - and is clued up on the difficult task his team face at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Graham Alexander’s side, who sit third in League One, make the short journey to Doncaster on the back of five straight wins and a run of ten games unbeaten in all competitions.

However, while acknowledging Rovers are in for a tough game, Rowe says there is no inferiority complex.

“We certainly don’t see ourselves as behind them, we see ourselves as equal,” said the 29-year-old midfielder.

“Whoever performs the best on the day will get the result.

“They’re very robust in their nature, they’ve got a lot of senior players who lead the way for them.

“They’ve got younger players to go along with that, similar to what we’re trying to build here.

“The last two years they’ve been up there. They’ve got a good group of players.

“Sunday’s a great opportunity to showcase what we can do. It should be a good game for the neutral too, with it being a derby.”

Although focused on the task in hand, Rowe admits the prospect of getting into the hat for Monday’s third round draw has got him excited.

“It’s a great competition, I think I was 18 or 19 when I played at Watford in this cup which was a great experience,” he said.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to every player.

“The big thing is the draw for the next round and the excitement surrounding that.

“We’ll go into the game full focused, we’ve trained well and hopefully that will pay dividends.”

Jordan Houghton and Ben Whiteman are fit and available, and boss Darren Ferguson is expected to name his strongest possible eleven.