Doncaster Rovers: Romario Vieira talks hit 'complications'

Contract talks with Doncaster Rovers trialist Romario Vieira have hit complications, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

Former Leeds United midfielder Vieira was expected to finalise a deal with Rovers late last week.

McCann says it may now be up to two weeks before a deal is agreed but remains confident the 20-year-old will become a Rovers player.

"There's a couple of complications, nothing serious," McCann said.

"Romario is still around the building.

"We'll see how that develops in the next week to two weeks.

"I don't really want to say any more on that.

"I'll still happen at some stage but there's just some complications."

Vieira's brother, England U21 international Ronaldo, this week completed a £7.7m move from Leeds to Sampdoria.

McCann rejected suggestions his brother's departure from Yorkshire has proved a stumbling block in the deal.

"It's nothing to do with that," McCann said,

"He wants to stay at Doncaster.

"There's a few things going on with it that we have to make sure everything is right for the football club."

Vieira has been on trial with Rovers for more than a month and featured numerous times in pre-season friendlies.