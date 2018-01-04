Doncaster Rovers: Rodney Kongolo to remain at Keepmoat for rest of season

Doncaster Rovers have agreed a deal with Manchester City to extend the loan of Rodney Kongolo for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made 27 appearances so far this season for Rovers, scoring once.

And he is targeting plenty more starts for the club after agreeing to remain with Rovers.

He said: “The gaffer has been brilliant to work with, he helps me and the other young players a lot, and I feel I have really grown as a player and person.

“The aim now is to build on that, to feature in as many games as possible and keep improving as a player. I’m really happy to be staying.”