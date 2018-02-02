Doncaster Rovers: Returning Luke McCullough sees a future further up the pitch

He may be called upon to play in defence to ease Doncaster Rovers through their current injury woes but Luke McCullough says he now feels more at home higher up the pitch.

Signed as a centre half from Manchester United in 2013, McCullough has evolved into a defensive midfield role – via an ill-fated spell at right back under Paul Dickov.

“I probably see myself more as a midfielder now to be honest,” the 23-year-old told The Star.

“I’ve enjoyed playing there. I like being in the thick of it more and getting up against people.

“Whereas you have to sit back a bit more playing at the back.

“You do have to look at the game a bit differently and study the game a little bit.

“The manager has been good at helping me, and Gavin Strachan as well, giving me pointers.

“Obviously the more you play there, the more you get it. But I feel natural enough in there and I think I can play there.”

McCullough will make his first appearance of the season in a matchday squad after being kept out so far by a knee injury and related issues.

It has been a difficult couple of seasons for the Northern Ireland international who missed the majority of last term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Now back and available, McCullough wants to ensure he remains that way in the long term.

He said: “I don’t want to break down again.

“I’m back training now but I still won’t feel happy until I’ve played a lot of games and that’s when I’ll feel right.”

After playing the full 90 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lincoln City last weekend, McCullough is in contention to start Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth.

He may be deployed in a back three with at least one of the two new loan signings, Andy Boyle and Tom Anderson.