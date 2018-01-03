Doncaster Rovers reportedly close to signing Irish teenager

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers are close to signing versatile teenager Shane Blaney from League of Ireland side Finn Harps, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, who has captained Republic of Ireland Schoolboys, has reportedly spent time on trial with Rovers and Derby County.

Reports in Ireland suggest that Doncaster will have to pay a fee to land the youngster and a deal could be confirmed in the coming days.

Blaney can play at centre half, left back or in central midfield and made his senior Harps debut in September.