Doncaster Rovers 'put down marker' by beating Lincoln City

Goals from Niall Ennis and Jon Taylor saw Rovers beat the Imps to make it back-to-back wins and remain unbeaten in league action this season.

With Lincoln having continued their incredible recent rise by making a strong start to life in the third tier, Moore believes any victory over Danny Cowley’s side will be seen as significant.

"I said it was going to take a joint effort today if we were to put down a marker by beating a team in Lincoln, a well-established, well-drilled football club," he said.

"It's almost like they are a juggernaut because they have seen wonderful success over the last two or three seasons.

"The boys stayed in the game and the two substitutes combined for the winning goal."

Moore was also delighted to see his side unfazed by the midweek postponement of their trip to Bolton Wanderers.

Troubled Bolton called off the fixture less than 30 hours before kick-off without prior warning, leaving Rovers’ preparations wasted.

But Moore was pleased that had little effect as his side secured their second win of the season.

"The news in midweek that the game was called off was disappointing for us because we were well set and drilled for the game," Moore said.

"Mentally and physically we were ready for a game so to be told it was not happening was a downer for us.

"When you've got the momentum that we've got, you want the games to come thick and fast.

"We had to reset for this game and I'm delighted that we did.

"We didn't allow what went on earlier in the week to impact on us and everyone saw another committed performance by the players.

"They showed commitment, desire, energy, workrate, mental capacity to manage to reset themselves with the game having gone to 1-1 and show that composure to go on and win the game."