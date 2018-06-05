Doncaster Rovers publish job specification for new manager

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have made public their advertisement for a new manager following the resignation of Darren Ferguson.

Rovers have already begun to receive applications for their managerial vacancy and have cast the net wider in their bid to find the right man.

And they have published a list of requirements candidates must possess if they are to be considered for the role - including the ability to manage at Championship level.

Candidates for the role will be required to explain how they will guide Rovers into the League One play-offs in the coming season.

Applicants will be also required to demonstrate their ability to satisfy the following criteria:

- A working knowledge of the EFL or its equivalent

- A proven track record of securing results on the field

- Ability to develop a first team that can play an attractive style of football

- The ability to develop players and staff

- Success in managing a playing budget

- Excellent contacts within the football community

- Proven track record of developing a youth structure and pathway

- A proven leader

- A pleasing and willing personality

- A commitment to the vision and values of Club Doncaster

Deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday, June 11.

