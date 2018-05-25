Doncaster Rovers: Psychology student Tommy Rowe ready for life after football

Midfielder Tommy Rowe has revealed he is already planning for life after football.

And the 29-year-old’s alternative career choice should also help him - and his Doncaster Rovers teammates - during the remainder of his playing days.

Rowe, whose experience and strong mindset have seen him become a key man in the Rovers dressing room, has been studying psychology at the University of Derby.

And he says it is vital that footballers have a plan for when they hang up their boots.

“It’s something that really interests me,” he said.

“I’ve been studying it for a while now and it just gives me a different avenue to look at away from playing football.

“Everybody needs a plan B, and psychology is something which is so important to all sports and not just football.

“It’s helped me to deal with different things within the game.

“I have been to the University of Derby and really enjoyed the course. There are so many things to learn from and realise why different mindsets can occur.

“I’ve tried to pass on as much as I can to the lads here, there are coping mechanisms which can help you deal with the good and bad scenarios.”

He added: “I want to have something to fall back on when I finish playing.

“So many players don’t have that and it can come back to bite them, so I consider myself fortunate.

“There are so many different options or opportunities which may come up, a lot of people go into the media or coaching and that remains something I’d look at.

“It’s all about having an understanding that it is only a short career for us. It isn’t your usual job and doesn’t last forever.”

Rowe faces a race to be fit for the new season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue.