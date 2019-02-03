Doncaster Rovers: Praise for ‘calm’ debutant Aaron Lewis from boss Grant McCann

Grant McCann hailed the impact of debutant Aaron Lewis for his assured display in the draw with Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old was handed his Rovers debut – and his first appearance in senior football – following the suspension of Niall Mason by the club in the aftermath of his conviction for sexual assault.

And the Swansea loanee turned in a superb performance in the cauldron atmosphere of Fratton Park to help Rovers to a draw with their promotion rivals.

“There’s no better place to make your Football League debut in League One than at Fratton Park,” McCann said.

“An old stadium, 18,000 inside, the atmosphere was brilliant and he just got on with his job, he was calm, assured, tidy in possession.

“He can give it a bit as well. He’s got something about him.

“He’s a good player Aaron, that is why we brought him to the football club.”

Lewis dealt superbly with Portsmouth’s highly-rated winger Ronan Curtis and did so despite picking up a yellow card early in the game.

“He was excellent,” McCann said.

“He can play off his right foot or his left foot.

“He was up against one of the best wide players in the league and dealt with him very comfortably indeed.

“I was worried when he got a booking early on in the game but he never got himself into any trouble at all.

“I was really pleased with his performance.”

The Rovers boss insists he knew he would be getting a good player when Lewis joined Rovers on loan last month, having faith in the Swansea youth set up.

“He;s come from a really good background has Aaron,” McCann said.

“The Swansea boys are all like that, the younger boys in the team.

“I had Liam Shephard, come from Swansea to play right back for me at Peterborough last year and he is similar to Aaron.

“They have a really calm head, no airs or graces, they just get on with their job and I thought Aaron was excellent.

“It was a really good debut.”

Mallik Wilks put Rovers ahead in the first half at Portsmouth before Omar Bogle equalised after the break.