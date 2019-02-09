Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win over Peterborough United

Doncaster Rovers ran out deserved 3-1 winners against Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United.

Here’s how we rated the individual performances…

MARKO MAROSI 7

Made a big save at the start of the second half to keep out Ivan Toney’s header when Posh were leading 1-0.

AARON LEWIS 6

Got forward to decent effect in the first half and delivered some useful balls into the box before making way for the more experienced Matty Blair.

PAUL DOWNING 7

Quietly went about his business again at centre half as he continues to keep Andy Butler out of the side.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Another impressive display. Mopped things up and read the game very well.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Not as imposing as he can be going forward but showed some good touches and his corner delivery resulted in the first goal.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Lacked nothing in effort but was denied the space in the middle of the park to really get his A-game going.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Full of confidence. Showed typical composure on the ball, excellent distribution and the defensive side of his game is getting better and better.

HERBIE KANE 7

Busy performance, as per normal. Always looking to make things happen. Signs in the last two games that he is returning to top form.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Kept fairly quiet on his return to the starting line-up but sent a few dangerous crosses over in the first half and showcased his trademark ‘chop’ before making way.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

His persistence paid off as he put a couple of bad misses out of his mind and was in the right place at the right time to score his 21st goal of the season.

MALLIK WILKS 8

Doncaster’s joker in the pack revelled in another big game atmosphere. At fault for Posh’s goal, might have been sent off but was Rovers’ most dangerous player.

SUBS USED

MATTY BLAIR 6

Did well after coming on for Lewis at right back, providing fresh legs and some extra pace.

KIERAN SADLIER 7

Added a different type of attacking threat. Took his goal superbly well after getting in down the left channel.

TYLER SMITH n/a

Might have added a fourth after being played in but was denied by Conor O'Malley.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Alfie May.