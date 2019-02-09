Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win over Peterborough United

Doncaster Rovers ran out deserved 3-1 winners against Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United.
Here’s how we rated the individual performances…
MARKO MAROSI 7
Made a big save at the start of the second half to keep out Ivan Toney’s header when Posh were leading 1-0.
AARON LEWIS 6
Got forward to decent effect in the first half and delivered some useful balls into the box before making way for the more experienced Matty Blair.
PAUL DOWNING 7
Quietly went about his business again at centre half as he continues to keep Andy Butler out of the side.
TOM ANDERSON 7
Another impressive display. Mopped things up and read the game very well.
DANNY ANDREW 6
Not as imposing as he can be going forward but showed some good touches and his corner delivery resulted in the first goal.
ALI CRAWFORD 6
Lacked nothing in effort but was denied the space in the middle of the park to really get his A-game going.
BEN WHITEMAN 8
Full of confidence. Showed typical composure on the ball, excellent distribution and the defensive side of his game is getting better and better.
HERBIE KANE 7
Busy performance, as per normal. Always looking to make things happen. Signs in the last two games that he is returning to top form.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Kept fairly quiet on his return to the starting line-up but sent a few dangerous crosses over in the first half and showcased his trademark ‘chop’ before making way.
JOHN MARQUIS 7
His persistence paid off as he put a couple of bad misses out of his mind and was in the right place at the right time to score his 21st goal of the season.
MALLIK WILKS 8
Doncaster’s joker in the pack revelled in another big game atmosphere. At fault for Posh’s goal, might have been sent off but was Rovers’ most dangerous player.
SUBS USED
MATTY BLAIR 6
Did well after coming on for Lewis at right back, providing fresh legs and some extra pace.
KIERAN SADLIER 7
Added a different type of attacking threat. Took his goal superbly well after getting in down the left channel.
TYLER SMITH n/a
Might have added a fourth after being played in but was denied by Conor O'Malley.
SUBS NOT USED
Louis Jones, Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Alfie May.