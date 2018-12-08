Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win at Bristol Rovers

Doncaster Rovers ran out convincing 4-0 winners over struggling Bristol Rovers on an afternoon where ruthlessness reigned supreme.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Memorial Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Made some good saves in difficult conditions, particularly in the second half when he had the worst of a swirling wind in his face. Almost got caught out by Kyle Bennett but had a decent game otherwise.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Handed his first league start for Rovers in place of the injured Niall Mason and was a steady addition to the side. It took him a while to settle into the rhythm of the game but he grew stronger as the afternoon progressed.

TOM ANDERSON 7

A rock solid performance capped with a fine headed goal, his first of the season. He looked strong in the difficult conditions and headed and cleared everything that came his way.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Like his defensive partner he was strong and dealt with everything that was sent into the Rovers box in difficult circumstances with a swirling wind, particularly in the second half.

DANNY ANDREW 6

A good performance from the full back who dealt well with the hosts’ attacking threat in wide areas. Did not get into advanced positions as much as he typically would but enjoyed a comfortable afternoon.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

A lively presence in midfield who did not allow the hosts time on the ball and nipped possession away on several occasions. Spread the ball across the pitch well and showed excellent movement while also sparking the brilliant break for the fourth goal.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

The beating heart of the Rovers midfield, dictating the play superbly both from deep and higher up the pitch. He helped give Rovers a footing in the opposition half when the hosts were at their most lively. He has become invaluable to the side.

HERBIE KANE 7

The determination to make an impact in his home city was clear to see but this was not Kane at his brilliant best for Rovers. As energetic as ever, he struggled to get into the dangerous positions he has in recent games but his delivery for Anderson’s goal was excellent.

MALLIK WILKS 7

Back in the starting XI for the first time in more than a month, he struggled to make direct runs count in the first half before his poacher’s goal. He showed great alertness to turn in from close range while his second was a sublime break, capped with one of the coolest finishes under pressure you are ever likely to see.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Another game, another goal for a striker on a real hot streak. He had plenty of the donkey work to do again in difficult conditions but never tired and looked a threat when he picked up the ball. His goal was an outstanding strike.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

A superbly composed performance from the veteran who provided the main injection of quality and composure which Rovers showed in the final third. He held the ball up superbly and brought others into play. Excellent

SUBS USED

TOMMY ROWE 6

Replaced Crawford with half an hour to go. The game was pretty much finished as a contest with both sides dropping their energy levels and he was not required to do too much.

ALFIE MAY n/a

Replaced Coppinger for the final 12 minutes when the game was already done and dusted. A lively presence in the final third but did not get much of a sniff

PAUL TAYLOR n/a

Replaced Mallik Wilks inside the last five minutes and barely touched the ball.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Jermaine Anderson, Matty Blair].

