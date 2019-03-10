Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon

Below par Doncaster Rovers slumped to a disappointing defeat at rock bottom AFC Wimbledon.

Here is how we rated their individual performances at Kingsmeadow.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Did not have a great deal to do through the afternoon but questions will be asked about his positioning and lack of movement for Wimbledon's first goal.

AARON LEWIS 6

A steady performance in a lacklustre first half before being sacrificed for Ali Crawford. Pushed into opposing half well and defended admirably.

PAUL DOWNING 5

His first real mistake since arriving at Rovers proved exceptionally costly as Wimbledon took the lead. Looked a little shaky throughout.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Composed and confident as always and dealt with the dual threat of the Wimbledon front line well. Missed a good opportunity with a header.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Steady but lacked the attacking threat he can bring as he struggled to push deep into Wimbledon territory.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Asked to play two roles over the 90 minutes and did well in both, though he was caught out of position a few times at right back as Rovers pushed for an equaliser.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Solid and forced a brilliant save from Ramsdale with a volley but lacked his usual influence over the midfield as a whole.

HERBIE KANE 5

As poor as he has been in a Rovers shirt. Was hardly involved and was sloppy when he was. His current form overall has been below par.

MALLIK WILKS 6

The best attacking threat yet again for Rovers and was perfect to battle with Wimbledon's physicality. Struggled for opportunities however.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

A needless first yellow card paved the way for a costly second. The style of the game was not particularly suiting him before his petulance set in.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

When times are tough Rovers increasingly look to their talisman and he showed some smart play to both craft and ease pressure. Should probably have done better with the best chance of the game.

SUBS USED

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Replaced Lewis at half time and added some much needed energy and smart passing to the Rovers midfield. Involved plenty as they chased the game.

ALFIE MAY 6

Did what was asked of him and put in plenty of hard running to pile the pressure on Wimbledon.

TYLER SMITH 6

As with May, his job was to find space, chase down and add threat. He did that but struggled for chances.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe, Kieran Sadlier.