Doncaster Rovers player ratings from FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers are into the third round of the FA Cup after a comfortable victory over Charlton Athletic.

Here we rate Rovers’ individual efforts from the clash at The Valley.

IAN LAWLOR 7

Had very little to do throughout the game but produced an absolutely stunning save to deny Charlton a late goal, palming one handed off his line.

NIALL MASON 7

Good attacking play in the first half was matched by some excellent individual moments defensively, particularly when sliding in to block Toby Stevenson in a great position.

TOM ANDERSON 6

A very comfortable afternoon for the towering centre half who dealt with Charlton’s sporadic attacks with relative ease.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Grabbed a deserved header mere moments after seeing a better effort tipped wide. Marshalled the defence well on a relatively comfortable afternoon.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Pushed forward well for Rovers as space opened up in wide areas. Like many of his team mates he struggled for incisiveness in passing.

TOMMY ROWE 6

A welcome return to the starting XI for the skipper who showed his quality back on the left of a diamond with a fine range of passing.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Sitting in a deeper position for much of the game, he helped Rovers shift play very well and continued to put his side on the front foot quickly after passages of defensive play.

HERBIE KANE 6

Playing at the tip of a midfield diamond, he got into some good advanced positions but struggled to craft in the way he typically does.

MATTY BLAIR 6

A good attacking outlet for Rovers, back in a more wide position for much of the game. His runs down the flank in the first half in particular caused problems.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Worked as hard as ever but struggled for clear cut chances for much of the game until being in the right place at the right time to net the second.

ALFIE MAY 6

An energetic presence who crafted arguably Rovers’ best opportunity of the first half only to see it deflected wide.

SUBS USED

MALLIK WILKS 6

Really ought to have scored a third goal for Rovers after being played in by Paul Taylor but showed some real attacking intent with driving runs.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Got forward well in Rovers’ best period of the game once they had already established control. Short passes around the box helped them keep up the pressure.

PAUL TAYLOR 6

Injected a dose of attacking verve after coming on, laying on a great chance for Mallik Wilks and testing the Charlton keeper with a late piledriver.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Shaun Cummings, Alfie Beestin.

