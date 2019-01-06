Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from FA Cup triumph at Preston North End

Doncaster Rovers delivered a tremendous performance to power past Championship side Preston North End into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here is how we rated the individual performances on a memorable afternoon for Rovers.

IAN LAWLOR 7

Produced excellent saves from Burke, Fisher and Johnson as well as a superb reaction stop from a Whiteman error in a commanding performance.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Another good performance covering a right back, with his pace a valuable asset going in both directions.

TOM ANDERSON 8

A tremendous performance, heading away everything at the back and reacting well with great strength to get the vital touch for Rovers’ second.

ANDY BUTLER 8

Like Anderson, a rock at the back with his commanding header setting up his partner’s goal. Marshalled the defence superb.

DANNY ANDREW 7

A strong performance at left back, pushing forward very well but dealing with pressure down the flank.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

Continued his trend of terrier-like performances in the midfield, pressing superbly and releasing superb passes forward.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Another incredible performance from the midfielder who is so important for Rovers. Made vital contributions in both halves.

HERBIE KANE 7

Relished the opportunity against Championship opposition, growing in confidence as the game progressed.

MALLIK WILKS 7

Not one of his most lethal performances and could easily have had a hat trick himself but did incredibly well for his goal. Also dropped deep well when Rovers were out of possession.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

A tireless performance with hard running to both press and put pressure on the Preston defence.

ALFIE MAY 7

His pace was a real asset to help Rovers both ease pressure and break quickly. Like Wilks, he dropped back into midfield attentively when Rovers were off the ball.

SUBS USED

JAMES COPPINGER 7

A brilliant performance off the bench, slotting in seamlessly and helping Rovers maintain attacking pressure.

TOMMY ROWE n/a

Solid off the bench, fitting in well and keeping things tidy

KIERAN SADLIER n/a

A quick-fire debut for the new signing with little time to make an impression

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Branden Horton, Aaron Lewis, AJ Greaves

