Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from FA Cup triumph at Preston North End

Doncaster Rovers delivered a tremendous performance to power past Championship side Preston North End into the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Here is how we rated the individual performances on a memorable afternoon for Rovers.
IAN LAWLOR 7
Produced excellent saves from Burke, Fisher and Johnson as well as a superb reaction stop from a Whiteman error in a commanding performance.
MATTY BLAIR 7
Another good performance covering a right back, with his pace a valuable asset going in both directions.
TOM ANDERSON 8
A tremendous performance, heading away everything at the back and reacting well with great strength to get the vital touch for Rovers’ second.
ANDY BUTLER 8
Like Anderson, a rock at the back with his commanding header setting up his partner’s goal. Marshalled the defence superb.
DANNY ANDREW 7
A strong performance at left back, pushing forward very well but dealing with pressure down the flank.
ALI CRAWFORD 7
Continued his trend of terrier-like performances in the midfield, pressing superbly and releasing superb passes forward.
BEN WHITEMAN 8
Another incredible performance from the midfielder who is so important for Rovers. Made vital contributions in both halves.
HERBIE KANE 7
Relished the opportunity against Championship opposition, growing in confidence as the game progressed.
MALLIK WILKS 7
Not one of his most lethal performances and could easily have had a hat trick himself but did incredibly well for his goal. Also dropped deep well when Rovers were out of possession.
JOHN MARQUIS 7
A tireless performance with hard running to both press and put pressure on the Preston defence.
ALFIE MAY 7
His pace was a real asset to help Rovers both ease pressure and break quickly. Like Wilks, he dropped back into midfield attentively when Rovers were off the ball.
SUBS USED
JAMES COPPINGER 7
A brilliant performance off the bench, slotting in seamlessly and helping Rovers maintain attacking pressure.
TOMMY ROWE n/a
Solid off the bench, fitting in well and keeping things tidy
KIERAN SADLIER n/a
A quick-fire debut for the new signing with little time to make an impression
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Branden Horton, Aaron Lewis, AJ Greaves
