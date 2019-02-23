Doncaster Rovers player ratings from draw at Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers were pegged back from a comfortable position to share the spoils against neighbours Scunthorpe United.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Glanford Park.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Produced a pair of key saves when Rovers were ahead in the game but there will be questions about his hesitation in coming for the cross for the equaliser.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Kept his place, out-of-place, at right back after his impressive performance against Crystal Palace. Struggled to get up the pitch as much as he may have liked, under the threat of Kyle Wootton who beat him convincingly for the equaliser.

PAUL DOWNING 7

Another very good performance yet again in a solid partnership with Anderson. Looked largely untroubled in the first half and was a calm head under pressure after the break.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Another solid showing from Anderson who dealt with the threat of Lee Novak in the first half and headed away everything thrown at him.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Got forward well and helped ensure the threat was mainly down Scunthorpe’s left but was absent at a key time for the cross which led to the equaliser.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

A lively presence in midfield in the first half, closing Scunthorpe down and working himself into spaces but was much less effective after the break.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

The metronome which dictates everything for Rovers. Excellent in the first half, picking passes superbly. Had less influence in the second half but still a key man and broke up play well.

HERBIE KANE 6

Looked a little too comfortable at times, particularly in the second half when he was caught out with a lack of overall awareness and played some very slack passes which only invited pressure.

MALLIK WILKS 7

Renewed rivalries with Harrison McGahey, who he terrorised earlier in the season, and did a similar job. Rovers looked to get the ball into him constantly and, while the finish was scruffy, his goal was a smart piece of work. Faded after the break

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Had he netted from an unbelievable position, the game would likely have been put to bed. The miss was awful on an afternoon where he struggled to get into dangerous positions.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Had more influence as his time on the pitch wore on. Rovers looked for Wilks in the first half but Coppinger began to craft after the break until he was withdrawn.

SUBS USED

TYLER SMITH 6

Added pace when Rovers desperately needed to relieve pressure but lost concentration close to the end when he allowed the ball to run out when he could have played to the free Marquis.

KIERAN SADLIER 6

Added creativity following his introduction but came on at a time when Rovers were not enjoying much possession. Should have done better with his one shot.

TOMMY ROWE n/a

Tried to calm things down for Rovers following his introduction and got involved high up the pitch but it was a scrappy affair at the time he was on the pitch.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Aaron Lewis, Andy Butler, Alfie May.

