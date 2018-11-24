Doncaster Rovers player ratings from draw at Barnsley

Doncaster Rovers will feel somewhat unfortunate to have only come away with a point after an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Oakwell.

IAN LAWLOR 6

A fairly quiet game for the Rovers keeper but did what he had to do well.

MATTY BLAIR 7

An excellent game back deputising at right back, showing tremendous work rate with defensive runs as well as attacking forays.

NIALL MASON 8

He swept away any worries about his role deputising at centre half with a stunning performance packed with hard work and concentration which saw him get the better of Kieffer Moore.

ANDY BUTLER 7

A solid defensive effort from the stand-in skipper as he marshalled the defence superbly and produced some fine

DANNY ANDREW 6

Mopped up play very well but struggled for his usual incisiveness going the other way which helped invite pressure on as possession was conceded cheaply.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

A lively performance both on and off the ball. He pressed superbly, particularly in the first half, and pinched the ball on numerous occasions. He played some fine balls forward too.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

Blocked well in the middle of the park and consistently nicked the ball away to help launch Rovers onto the counterattack.

HERBIE KANE 9

Another superb performance from the loanee, who offered so much going both ways. He robbed the ball well but was a real attacking threat, getting into the box well as his goal demonstrated.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Crafted so much in wide areas and delivered a superb ball in for Kane’s goal. Little touches through put Rovers on the front foot.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Looked fired up in the right way after his time in the spotlight in midweek and worked incredibly hard to battle with the physical Barnsley defence and lay on chances for his team mates.

ALFIE MAY 7

On a wave of personal momentum, May looked incredibly confident and got at Barnsley well. But he really should have put Rovers ahead with a glorious late opportunity.

SUBS USED

TOMMY ROWE 6

Slotted in well to what Rovers were doing after his introduction and tried his best to craft opportunities late on.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Had trouble staying on his feet on a slippy surface after coming off the bench but produced some dangerous runs to keep Rovers on the front foot late on.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Shane Blaney, Shaun Cummings, Paul Taylor, Alfie Beestin.