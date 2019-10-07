Doncaster Rovers: Performances have Rovers smiling in spite of dropped points
Darren Moore believes his Doncaster Rovers players have no reason to sulk about dropping points in recent weeks.
Rovers dominated their League One clash with Portsmouth on Saturday but suffered a 2-1 defeat after failing to make their tremendous pressure count.
Moore has preferred to focus on performances more than results in the early stages of his Rovers tenure and says that is something his players have bought into also.
So it was not difficult to gee his squad up as he began preparations for Tuesday night's trip to Rotherham United in the Leasing.com Trophy.
"The facts speak for themselves," he said.
"The large percentage of final third entries, the percentages of where most of the football was being played and that our goalkeeper didn't have much to do - I think all those bode well for a good afternoon's work.
"The one disappointment was not coming away with the result.
"We pride ourselves on winning games, let's not get that twisted.
"But we are building something positive going forward here.
"While ever we continue doing that, you will get some hiccups and bumps in the road. It's bound to happen.
"What we have to do is keep believing and striving for what we believe in.
"It's been a solid start but now we look for that consistency so it comes week in, week out."
Moore, praising the character of the squad, said there needed to be no arms around shoulders for his players after Saturday’s defeat.
"The training ground is in full voice, which is great and it so it should be,” he said.
“We played well against a good team and we should have won the game.
“I can't detract us from not winning the game.
“The league table and the fixtures don't allow you to sit back and reflect and it goes out of the system this morning because we've got another important game.”
Rovers travel to the New York Stadium knowing a win will see them advance from the group along with Manchester United U21s.