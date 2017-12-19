Doncaster Rovers: No certain plans over replacement for Harry Toffolo

Darren Ferguson says he has yet to decide whether he will look to replace the injured Harry Toffolo during the January transfer window.

Toffolo is back with parent club Norwich City after breaking his foot at Rovers last week.

And with the 22-year-old set to be out until at least the end of January, Ferguson says he may be forced to look elsewhere.

The Rovers boss had been keen to retain the services of the left back until the end of the season but a lack of cover may force his hand.

However, he was noncommittal when pressed on his intentions for the coming window.

“Harry Toffolo has gone back,” Ferguson said. “He’ll be out for six weeks with a broken foot.

“The problem we’ve got with H is that he probably wouldn’t be fit until the end of the month in January.

“We’ve only now have Tyler Garratt as a natural left back who is fit.

“We’ll look at it and do our work.

“But we feel that probably if it’s going to be that long then we may have to look at that.

“Whatever we’ll do, we make a decision.”

Rovers were without nine senior players for Saturday’s draw with Oldham Athletic with Toffolo joining James Coppinger (groin) as the latest absentees.

But Ferguson was pleased with the contribution of those available at the weekend.

He said: “It’s nine injuries to first team players which is a lot. I thought the ones that played on Saturday didn’t let anyone down.

“There was a lot of young players - there had to be, the bench was full of them.

“I thought the performance in many ways was a good one and we were unfortunate to not see it through.”