Doncaster Rovers: New boy Shaun Cummings ‘knows what it takes to be successful’

New Doncaster Rovers signing Shaun Cummings knows what it takes to be successful in League One.

That is the verdict of Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne who believes the defender will add good experience to the squad.

Cummings – who won promotion with Rotherham United last season and Millwall the year before – has signed an initial two month deal following a successful trial at Cantley Park and will boost Rovers’ defensive numbers with Joe Wright ruled out for the rest of the year.

“We ran the rule over Shaun for a while,” Byrne said.

“We got the injury for Joe which is going to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

We just felt an opportunity arose to bring Shaun in and give us that added cover in the defensive area and spread the workload in midweek and game times.

“I'm sure when we get Shaun up to speed, his resume stands on its own.

“He's been good for the ten to 14 days we’ve had him in.

“He's got that experience behind him, he's been promoted.

“He knows what it takes to be successful in this league so that adds something to us.”

Cummings made his Rovers debut in Wednesday night’s 4-2 defeat at Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 29-year-old Jamaica international was withdrawn at half time with Rovers 3-0 down but Byrne said that had always been the plan.

He said: “Niall Mason was always going to come on and have an opportunity.

“Shaun came in and played but he's not played a lot of football recently as people know.

“We didn’t want to take that risk and try to get too much time out of Shaun.

“I thought he did well in the first half. He acquitted himself well.

“Both full backs I would imagine got into double figures with the number of balls into the box and that’s an area we’ve worked on and what we want them to do.”

Cummings has made almost 200 career appearances, including nine games in the Premier League with Reading,