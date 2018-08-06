Doncaster Rovers: New boy Kane was target of Scottish giants

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers loan signing Herbie Kane was a target of Scottish giants Rangers before moving to the Keepmoat, Grant McCann has revealed.

Rovers snapped up the 19-year-old midfielder from Liverpool on a six month loan deal.

And McCann says there was strong interest from Reds legend Steven Gerrard before the decision was made to send him to the Keepmoat.

"Luckliy enough I've got very good connections at Liverpool," Rovers boss McCann said.

"I spoke to [ex-Liverpool Academy coach] Michael Beale and he is with Steven Gerrard at Rangers now and they love him.

"They'd take him tomorrow, that's how good a player he is.

"Liverpool wouldn't sell him, that's the thing.

"We're fortunate to have him here and I'm looking forward to getting him on the pitch soon."

Kane was among the substitutes as Rovers beat Southend on the opening day of the season.

The second half proved to be a rather frantic affair as Southend pushed hard to get back into the game after Rovers moved 3-0 up.

And McCann felt it was not the ideal scenario in which to hand the Bristol-born defensive midfielder his senior football debut.

"I don't think it was a debut game for Herbie, coming from U23 football straight into a second-ball game, winning flick-ons and stemming the runners," McCann said.

"It probably just wasn't the right time to bring him in but he'll have to get used to it because teams play like that.

"We'll have a look at him next week and see how the game goes."

McCann added: "Technically he is very good."

"He plays in the role that Ben Whiteman has been playing.

"Breaks the play up, gets on it, moves the ball.

"He's a very clever player."