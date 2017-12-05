Doncaster Rovers’ new all-weather pitch officially open for business

Doncaster Rovers’ new state-of-the-art all-weather pitch at their Club Doncaster Sports Village is officially open for business.

The new facility will benefit a range of local groups and grassroots clubs, including Doncaster Rovers Belles, Bessacarr JFC, AFC Bentley, FC Mighty Kicks, Club Doncaster Titans, Doncaster Deaf Trust and the Doncaster District Junior Sunday League.

Rovers worked in partnership with the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA to secure a £276,802 grant from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

Gavin Baldwin, chief Executive of Club Doncaster, said: “This investment means we can further widen the facilities on offer at the Club Doncaster Sports Village, as we strive to offer world class support for the region.

“The new facility wouldn’t have been possible if not for the generosity of Terry Bramall and the late Dick Watson, owners of Doncaster Rovers FC.

“I’d like to thank the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund for helping us provide these extra facilities. It will have a really positive impact on grassroots sports in the Doncaster area.”

The Rt Hon. Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, said: “I was very pleased to be invited to unveil the new all-weather pitch at the Club Doncaster Sports Village. As part of a larger community sports hub, I’m sure that the new pitch is excellently placed to benefit local people. Grassroots sport is really important to our area, and it’s always a pleasure to see new facilities like this open.

“Doncaster Rovers have done a fantastic job of bringing this new all-weather pitch to fruition, thanks to funding from the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England. Their funding, delivered by the Football Foundation, is hard at work across England supporting projects just like this.”

Club Doncaster Foundation, based at the Sports Village, will use the pitch to deliver a range of community outreach programmes, including Premier League Kicks sessions. The 3G AGP will also support Sheffield & Hallamshire FA in delivering coach and referee education.

Rovers worked alongside Sheffield & Hallamshire FA and the Football Foundation to compile a five-year football development plan, which is a vision of how sport will be played on site with an emphasis on increasing participation.

Thanks to the improved scheduling flexibility that the all-weather pitch will afford users, it is expected that the number of teams using the site will increase from 69 to 99. This supports the expected 497 per cen boost in football participation across all ages.

Improving female football provision is a key objective at the site, which is being helped by Doncaster Rovers Belles’ plans to centralise all training and matches at the Sports Village. As a result, it is predicted that overall female sports participation will increase by 275 per cent.