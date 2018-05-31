Doncaster Rovers ‘more structured’ under Darren Ferguson than Paul Dickov - Luke McCullough

Luke McCullough says Doncaster Rovers are a more structured club than when he joined almost five years ago.

The 24-year-old defender-turned-midfielder was signed by Paul Dickov in the summer of 2013 - prior to Rovers’ one-season stay in the Championship.

He is one of the few players to have remained on Rovers’ books during their slide into League Two and subsequent return to League One.

And the former Manchester United youngster says things have improved on and off the pitch under Darren Ferguson.

“It’s a lot different, there’s a lot more structure to it,” said McCullough.

“The manager has an identity in the way that he wants to play and the people he wants to bring in.

“Obviously there’s not as much experience, it’s a younger squad.

“But I think going forward there’s a lot of positivity. We’re all optimistic about next season.”

Injuries have limited McCullough - who was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland in Panama earlier this week - to just 20 appearances over the last two seasons.

“I haven’t actually had a proper run of games in midfield since the manager moved me there,” he said.

“I think I’ve played five or six and then came back out for whatever reason.

“I think if I actually got ten games, and more games under my belt in the position, I think there’s a lot more to come from me to be honest.”