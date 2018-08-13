Doncaster Rovers: Momentum is priority for McCann on Scunthorpe cup trip

Grant McCann insists maintaining momentum is the priority when Doncaster Rovers head to neighbours Scunthorpe United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

And that is exactly why he will avoid a raft of changes for the clash at Glanford Park.

Grant McCann

With Rovers high on confidence following two wins and a pair of three goal hauls so far this term, McCann is keen to avoid disruption to their superb start to the season.

"When you're in that run of momentum, the last thing you want to do is make seven or eight changes and kill it," he said.

"People are in good form and the last thing they will want to do now is have a rest.

"There will be one that we need to look after a little bit. He won't even travel.

"But everyone else is available for selection.

"The mood is very good.

"We had a good short, sharp training session on Monday and we're ready to go.

"It's been a good start.

"But we're not getting carried away. We're focused on the next game, a good one for us at Scunthorpe.

"We want to try to build on the momentum we've shown so far."

One player who will not be making the trip is striker Alex Kiwomya, who has been sent for a scan on a hamstring injury suffered in the win over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.