Doncaster Rovers: McCann lays down top goalscorers target

Grant McCann is convinced there are the marksmen in the Doncaster Rovers ranks to ensure they are the top sharpshooters in League One.

After being handed the reins at the club in the summer, McCann revealed he had set his players numerous targets he was confident they could achieve this season.

While he has declared himself slightly disappointed in their current standing as the fourth highest scorers in the third tier, the Rovers boss has challenged his players to fire themselves into top spot.

“They’re a tremendous group of players here that we’ve got,” he said.

“I think once they realise they can be even more ruthless we're going to be a real force to be reckoned with in this league.

“The fourth highest scorers in the league is okay but I feel we’ve got the army in the group to be the leading goalscorers in this league.

“I feel like we've had the chances to be.

“One thing I’m not about is hammering someone for missing a chance. I’m more disappointed when we don’t create chances.

“We've got to keep believing that and creating chances and taking them, being more ruthless than what we're being.”

On his reasons for setting the target, McCann believes that it will significantly boost Rovers promotion hopes if they can continue to fire.

“I think it gives you a massive chance,” he said.

“If you can score goals at a good rate, if your goal difference is good, it can be a big help.

“The four goals we scored against Bristol Rovers were a boost in terms of the goals scored column.

“Defensively we’ve looked strong over the last few games. I think it’s four clean sheets out of six. That gives us the platform to go and create chances.

“It's been a whole team effort, not just the back four and the goalkeeper. It starts from the front and the pressing they do.”