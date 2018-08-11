Doncaster Rovers: McCann lauds staying power of his ruthless side in Wycombe win

Grant McCann hailed Rovers' ability to last the course as they delivered another second half demolition job in beating Wycombe Wanderers.

Following on from their 3-2 win at Southend United, Rovers delivered a much more complete performance as they dominated the first half against the Chairboys.

But they left it until after the break again to do the real damage as goals from Mallik Wilks, Joe Wright and John Marquis helped them to a 3-0 win in their first home game of the season.

And McCann was delighted.

"We've scored six goals in 90 minutes over two games," he said.

"This group can keep going, they're fit, they're strong and we saw that from the second half last week and this week.

"When we step on it and put our foot on the gas, we can score when we want.

"I think it was a follow-on from last week's second half performance.

"I thought we were totally dominant for the whole game.

"We moved the ball really well. Probably in the first half we just lacked a bit of belief in attacking areas.

"Our full backs got into some really good areas and we just lacked that little bit of quality that was going to open up.

"We knew we would have to be clever and we were in the second half.

"I thought we controlled the game from start to finish and we were comfortable really.

"And I don't think it matters when you win a game, whether it's the first half or the second, so I'm really pleased."

READ MORE: Report - Rovers 3 Wycombe 0