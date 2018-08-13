Doncaster Rovers: McCann knows what beating Scunthorpe United means

Grant McCann says is fully aware of how much a win over Scunthorpe United would mean for Doncaster Rovers supporters - and he has seen the proof.

McCann may be a former Scunthorpe player but his experience of clashes between the near neighbours was minimal during his time at Glanford Park.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

He has however been shown the video footage of Alfie Beestin's injury time equaliser on Rovers' away trip last season, and the jubilant scenes in the away end with fans spilling over advertising hoardings in celebration.

With that in mind, McCann says his players will know just how significant Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash is.

"I don't think I need to say much," McCann said. "I think they know.

"I've seen the goal that Alfie scored in the last minute at Glanford Park. I've seen the reaction of the fans from different angles.

"We know what it's about."

That being said, the Rovers boss is keen to avoid overhyping the game and has pledged to treat the build-up as he would to any other.

He said: "It's a cup game, it's one where we want to progress. It's another game for us.

"I think if you go in making a big thing about the local rivalry, you can lose focus.

"We've got to treat it like any other game and we go there to give it our best.

"Scunthorpe are a good team. They've lost some big players from last season but they've strengthened again.

"We go there full of confidence."

McCann has spoken several times since his arrival at Rovers of a desire for a cup run this season - particularly in the Checkatrade Trophy, which he has set his sights on winning.

"It's beneficial for the club, financially," he said.

"And the fans always like them. The cup run this club went on last season, travelling to Arsenal.

"It's excellent,.

"I was involved in a run in the FA Cup last season with Peterborough where we went to Villa Park and beat Aston Villa comfortably.

"Then we had Leicester on the TV. It was a great occasion and good exposure.

"Hopefully we get a run in the League Cup or the FA Cup.

"And I've already spoke about wanting to go all the way in the Checkatrade Trophy."