Doncaster Rovers: McCann hails ‘top class’ performance in Gillingham win

Grant McCann hailed a ‘top class’ performance from Doncaster Rovers as they swept past Gillingham to end 2018 on a high.

Goals from John Marquis, Mallik Wilks and Danny Andrew put Rovers in command before a late goal from Callum Reilly reduced the deficit.

McCann was delighted with the performance from his side in response to their Boxing Day defeat to Fleetwood Town.

“I thought it was a top class performance from us from start to finish,” McCann said.

“I thought we controlled the whole game.

“We possibly should have had two or three more goals but we’re pleased with it and pleased with the win.

“That was a great response from us from the disappointing result at Fleetwood.

“It was never going to be easy coming here. We knew they’d just beaten the league leaders 2-0, a side that have just beaten Fleetwood 5-2.

“This league is unpredictable at times but we responded really well.”

McCann reiterated his side will remain grounded following the win as they prepare for a tough New Year’s Day clash with Rochdale.

But he offered praise to Andrew for his goal and also to young debutant Rieves Boocock who came off the bench in the dying moments.

“We’re pleased but not over the top pleased,” McCann said. “We’ve got another game coming quickly.

“We’re not going to get too high about it. It’s a good result and a good performance away from home.

“Three different scorers. It’s nice to see Danny Andrew scoring because he usually has two or three shots a game and most of them fly over the bar. I was pleased to see that nestle in the goal.

“I’m also pleased to see Rieves Boocock coming on and making his debut. We gave him a round of applause in the changing room afterwards.

“Rieves has deserved that. He’s got nearly 20 goals for the youth team this year.

“We’ve got six injuries today so we were a bit patched up on the bench with Rieves and Myron Gibbons.”

