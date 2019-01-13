Doncaster Rovers: McCann disappointed by ‘arrogance’ shown in Wycombe defeat

Grant McCann felt confidence gave way to arrogance as his Doncaster Rovers side saw their winning run ended at Wycombe Wanderers.

Rovers held a two goal lead until the final 11 minutes at Adams Park when Wycombe produced a dramatic comeback to snatch all three points.

And McCann was bitterly disappointed with the approach of his side after John Marquis and Tommy Rowe had put them two goals up, labelling the performance in the later stages ‘immature.’

“It's about being confident without being arrogant,” McCann said.

“I felt when we got to 2-0 we were a bit arrogant. I really did.

“I felt as if we thought it was easy and that comes back to bite you. When you’re playing against teams that work so hard like Wycombe, who get about you, put long balls into your box and look for second balls then you can get hurt.

“That’s what happened.”

The Rovers boss has urged his side to show the same reaction to defeat they did after the disappointing Boxing Day loss at Fleetwood Town.

Rovers host Burton Albion at the Keepmoat on Saturday.

“It's always frustrating when you lose a game,” McCann said.

“But I’ve sai it before that we're going to lose games, it’s about how we react when we do.

“We reacted well when we lost a couple of games before and we’ve got to make sure we react even better this time.

“We had a disappointing result at Fleetwood and we reacted well after that so we go again.”

McCann confirmed recent signing Kieran Sadlier missed the trip to Wycombe after suffering a groin injury when featuring for the U23s on Tuesday.

Sadlier is expected to be fit for the Burton game.