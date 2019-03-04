Doncaster Rovers: McCann confident squad can handle rigours of March

Grant McCann insists his Doncaster Rovers side will be ready for the rigours of a busy week as they look to strengthen their promotion push in what he terms a vital month.

Rovers begin a run of three games in less than a week when they visit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Following that is Tuesday’s trip to Blackpool and a local derby with Barnsley next Friday that will have major implications at the top end of League One.

McCann says plenty of work will be put in during the run up to the Wimbledon clash to help Rovers power through the next week - and the rest of March, a month during which they will have played seven games.

“We’ll be gearing up for that,” McCann said.

“It's an important month March in any season. If you’ve got ambitions of being at the top end of the league then you have to have a good March.

“That's probably why I was so frustrated at not getting the win against Charlton when we possibly should have done with that late goal.”

McCann expects to make changes to his starting XI throughout the month and admitted skipper Tommy Rowe was unfortunate to begin Saturday’s draw with Charlton among the substitutes after impressing during the second half at Shrewsbury Town earlier in the week.

But he pointed to Rowe’s contribution off the bench against Charlton as an example of what is needed from his players.

“Whoever plays, the other ones will always back them," he said.

“Yes they might be disappointed if they get left out but when they come on and make a big impact, as they did on Saturday, that’s when I know I’ve got a very good group.

“These busy periods are the reason we've got a good squad.

“If anyone is not feeling themselves or nor just right then we’ve got a good squad we can pick from.

“We’e going to need that squad to play a big part in the next 12 days.

“I’m going to need them all until the end of the season and they're all going to play a huge part.”

Defender Tom Anderson will be continually assessed as he recovers from a concussion suffered against Shrewsbury.

Once Anderson is clear of concussion symptoms, he will then begin a mandated staged recovery period of at least five days before he is cleared to resume playing.