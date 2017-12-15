Doncaster Rovers: May’s attitude - just get on with it

Alfie May admits he carried his ‘get on with it’ attitude from non-league into his career with Doncaster Rovers.

The striker was carrying a hernia problem for several weeks before finally reaching the stage where he could play no longer.

Now recovered and available to start after two months out of action, the 24-year-old appreciates the need to step away - even if your own form is good.

“Back in non-league, you didn’t have the correct physio to tell you that you need a scan, you just get on with it,” May said.

“That’s what my mindset is.

“I was playing with the injury but it was fine. It’s definitely in the back of your mind.

“Through the week, I used to say to the physio that I’d be all right.

“Then on Saturday you would just forget about things. Once I got over that line and onto that pitch, you forget about everything and do what you’re there to do.

“Then at Charlton it actually came off the bone, they told me.

“The main thing I didn’t want to do was rush. I said to myself and the physio there is no point in rushing, I need to get right.

“I said let’s just get this done and rehab it well.”

May admitted he was in a tough place when he suffered his injury and was told he would be out of action for a minimum of two months.

But he praised the Rovers medical staff for their assistance in helping him make a swift return.

And now he is determined to help Rovers get firing in front of goal.

“The performances have been on top and it’s been really good,” May said.

“It’s just a shame about the results.

“We’ve got to keep going and the results will come.

“We need to get the three points and go on a run.”

May could start Saturday’s home clash with Oldham Athletic, despite not getting a planned run out with the development squad as their game with Walsall on Tuesday was called off due to freezing temperatures.