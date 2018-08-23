Doncaster Rovers: Matty Blair makes admission about right back role

Matty Blair feels like he 'let the team down' at right back last season and would rather play further forward.

The 30-year-old winger made the admission earlier this week - although he says he would have no qualms about operating in defence if required.

Blair has found his route into the Doncaster Rovers first team blocked by on-loan Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane.

"I struggled quite a lot last year at right back in terms of positioning. It wasn’t natural to me," he told The Star.

"I’ve told the gaffer I’m more than happy to do a job there and you’ll get one hundred per cent out of me every game.

"But I did struggle there.

"I felt like I was letting the team down last season at times.

"Now the manager understands and he’s said he’ll try and get me in midfield or even further up. We’ll just wait and see - even though I came on at right back against Wycombe!

"To be fair he said to me this is just you filling in for Niall [Mason] who had cramp, which I didn't mind at all.

"Our full backs now are actually like wingers anyway so we'll see what happens."